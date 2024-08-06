Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.69. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 6,354 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
