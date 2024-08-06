Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.69. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 6,354 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 127,763 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

