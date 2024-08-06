ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Major Shareholder Rochel Soffer Buys 11,728 Shares of Stock

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rochel Soffer purchased 11,728 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $68,726.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,926.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rochel Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Rochel Soffer bought 12,500 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $83,125.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Rochel Soffer purchased 14,095 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $83,019.55.

TBLT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 69,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

