Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.21.

TOU traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,707. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

