Traders Buy Large Volume of Coupang Call Options (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 19,662 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,922 shares of company stock worth $15,824,663 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coupang by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

