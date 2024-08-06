Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Trimble also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.58-0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Up 3.5 %

TRMB traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,916. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.