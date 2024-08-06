Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $13.45. 1,784,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,220. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

