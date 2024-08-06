Truist Financial Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $145.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.08. 4,636,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

