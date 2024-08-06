Truist Financial Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $55.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. 9,642,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 735.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

