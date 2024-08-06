Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $278,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $175.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

