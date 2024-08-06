Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $541,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,379. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.