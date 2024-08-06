Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

