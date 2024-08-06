Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $790,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $8.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average is $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $137.57 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

