Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,998. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

