Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MGM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 and sold 147,988 shares worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

