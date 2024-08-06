Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,138 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $30,515,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after buying an additional 318,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $24,861,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

ED stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

