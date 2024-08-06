Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,416 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.34. 2,760,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,042. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $165.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

