Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,196.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE CMG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,395,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

