Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,398,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

