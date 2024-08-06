Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,824,000 after acquiring an additional 77,679 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.65. 5,267,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,524. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.