Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.09 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

