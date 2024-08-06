Trust Co. of Vermont Has $483,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Hershey were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSY traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.38. 1,388,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,227. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $230.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

