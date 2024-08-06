Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,845,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $217.17. 769,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

