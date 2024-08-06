Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. 3,615,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,167. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

