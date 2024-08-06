Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 249 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.72. 9,296,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,129 shares of company stock worth $8,014,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

