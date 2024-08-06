Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.