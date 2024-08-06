U.S. Energy (USEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,926. The company has a market cap of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.45. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
