Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Udemy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,528. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,486 shares of company stock worth $748,021. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

