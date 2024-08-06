UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.64

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 68999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -125.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

