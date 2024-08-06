USDB (USDB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $305.71 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. USDB has a market capitalization of $305.71 million and approximately $47.25 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 306,135,831 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 309,310,788.05833757. The last known price of USDB is 0.99814145 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $99,297,120.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

