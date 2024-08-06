Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,556,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

