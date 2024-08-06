Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54). 14,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 40,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Velocity Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.35. The company has a market capitalization of £22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -531.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other Velocity Composites news, insider Robert Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £400 ($511.18). Insiders own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

