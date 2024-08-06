VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. VEON has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in VEON by 30.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,819,000 after buying an additional 591,060 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $97,544,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

