VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
VEON Stock Performance
Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. VEON has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.03.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.
