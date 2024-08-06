Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 275 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 2,110,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

