Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 421 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,302,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221,721. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

