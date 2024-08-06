Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 83 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 123.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $178,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after buying an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $115,135,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $411.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.