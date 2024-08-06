Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 499 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 16,049.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. The stock had a trading volume of 531,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,341. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $210.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

