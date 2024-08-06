Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 674 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13,480.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. 2,528,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

