Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 98 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,707. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.68 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $25,528,865. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

