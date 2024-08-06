Versant Capital Management Inc Has $57,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1,257.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,209 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,705 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

