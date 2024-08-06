Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $34,967,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $33,598,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 589,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. 549,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

