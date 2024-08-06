Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,208 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 974.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,258,000 after acquiring an additional 373,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 11,776,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

