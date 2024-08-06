Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $535.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $485.91.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

VRTX stock opened at $476.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $340.68 and a twelve month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $25,528,865. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,317,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.