VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.37. 1,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,097,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

