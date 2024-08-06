Vidya Raman-Tangella Sells 1,537 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $11,266.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $235,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 2nd, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98.

On Monday, June 3rd, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 1,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $12,521.52.

TDOC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 7,841,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,231. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

