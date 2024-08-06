Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VINP stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $540.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

