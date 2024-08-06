VVS Finance (VVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $247,861.98

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $113.26 million and $247,861.98 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,749,474,713,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,267,170,053,970 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

