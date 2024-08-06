Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

NYSE:WD opened at $100.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 731,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,595,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.