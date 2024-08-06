Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.3 %
Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 731,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,595,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.