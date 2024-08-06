Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.0 %

HCC traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.86. 897,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,926. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

