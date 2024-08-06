Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of W stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,102 shares of company stock worth $2,644,559 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

