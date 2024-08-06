Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

